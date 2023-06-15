Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 89,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. American Trust lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.93 and a 200 day moving average of $302.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.