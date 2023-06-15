Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,490 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.10. The stock had a trading volume of 191,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,320. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

