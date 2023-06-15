Equitable Trust Co. Sells 5,418 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 15.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Accenture Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.98. 467,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

