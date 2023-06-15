Equitable Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $25.71 on Thursday, reaching $1,356.08. 1,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,126. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,275.86 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,454.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,838.55.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

