Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Imperial Oil Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.