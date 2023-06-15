Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Imperial Oil Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.
