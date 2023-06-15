Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 15th (ACN, ALGT, CUYTY, ES, ESPR, FCBBF, GLW, HTCMY, IDT, KPLUY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 15th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $316.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.25.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. TD Cowen currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) was upgraded by analysts at ING Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a buy rating.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) was upgraded by analysts at Acumen Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.50.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

