Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 163.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.35. 1,783,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 198,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

