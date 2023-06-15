Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.21 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00004737 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $85.43 million and approximately $360,681.67 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,612.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00291396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00524532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00408079 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003914 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,407,495 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

