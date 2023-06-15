Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Down 54.5% in May

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.56. 508,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,291. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.80%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

