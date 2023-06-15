Euler (EUL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $24.40 Million

Euler (EUL) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Euler token can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00005751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Euler has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and $499,703.33 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

