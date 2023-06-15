Euler (EUL) Price Reaches $1.50 on Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Euler token can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00005911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Euler has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $25.05 million and approximately $489,374.41 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

