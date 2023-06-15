Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

EVLO stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 153,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.26. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

