Evercore ISI Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $110.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ORCL. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $122.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $329.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $90.94.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 303.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

