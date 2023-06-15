Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$68.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Performance

EIFZF traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. 411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $41.74.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.