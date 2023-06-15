Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Shares Up 8.8%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. 37,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 30,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter. Exicure had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 66.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Exicure in the third quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Exicure by 329.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Exicure by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176,674 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Exicure by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the period. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

