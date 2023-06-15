Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Shares Up 8.8%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. 37,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 30,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.14.
Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter. Exicure had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 66.13%.
Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.
