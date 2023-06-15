eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,186,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,984,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,744,370.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Penny Sanford sold 40,768 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $517,345.92.

On Thursday, April 20th, Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $141,415.30.

eXp World Stock Up 0.9 %

EXPI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. 357,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 389.68 and a beta of 2.71.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 360.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eXp World by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in eXp World by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.