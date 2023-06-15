Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

EXR stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.67. 843,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

