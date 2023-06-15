FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FDS. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $415.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,233. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after buying an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

