Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 27.5% in May

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 599,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmmi

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Farmmi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Farmmi by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in e-commerce and technology enterprise that offers trading platforms for agricultural products. Its products include Shiitake, Mu Er, cotton, corn, and other products. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wang in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

