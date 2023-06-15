FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,245.00

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,245 ($28.09) and last traded at GBX 2,025 ($25.34), with a volume of 132136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,055 ($25.71).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,331 ($29.17) price target on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34. The company has a market cap of £607.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14,750.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,823.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,647.41.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

