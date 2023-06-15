Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $146.14 million and $29.14 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00034291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,196,456 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

