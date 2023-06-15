F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a growth of 127.7% from the May 15th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of FG stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. F&G Annuities & Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,571,982.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman bought 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $660,667. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

