Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,900 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 557,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.9 days.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance

Fibra Terrafina stock remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Fibra Terrafina has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Fibra Terrafina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad de México, Mexico.

