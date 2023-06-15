First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Up 1.7%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.74 and last traded at C$31.48. Approximately 391,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,314,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.96.

FM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.13. The stock has a market cap of C$23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.7389771 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

