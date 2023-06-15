First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.23

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.23 and last traded at $163.13, with a volume of 147412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.00.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.46.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

