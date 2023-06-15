First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Up 122.9% in May

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the May 15th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after acquiring an additional 96,335 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,289,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 907,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,249,000 after buying an additional 139,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 859,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter.

FEM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,336. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

