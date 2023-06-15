First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 39.4% in May

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5,592.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

