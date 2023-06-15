First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 331,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 514% from the previous session’s volume of 53,898 shares.The stock last traded at $105.23 and had previously closed at $104.33.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

