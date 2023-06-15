First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 331,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 514% from the previous session’s volume of 53,898 shares.The stock last traded at $105.23 and had previously closed at $104.33.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
