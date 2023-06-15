Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.3% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Shares of FI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.84. 502,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,164. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

