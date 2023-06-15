FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 957,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 512,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 107,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 82,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 234,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.