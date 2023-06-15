FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Up 0.3%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.82. 102,325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 85,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

