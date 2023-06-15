FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Trading Up 0.6%

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.37 and last traded at $106.24. Approximately 3,141 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $105.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $180.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

