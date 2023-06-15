Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FLXS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

