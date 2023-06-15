Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLXS. StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

