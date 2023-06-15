Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

FLO stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

