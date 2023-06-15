Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS FTCO opened at 6.71 on Thursday. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 5.25 and a 52-week high of 7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.45.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

