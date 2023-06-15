Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,364,200 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 1,017,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance

Fortnox AB (publ) stock remained flat at $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82. Fortnox AB has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Get Fortnox AB (publ) alerts:

About Fortnox AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based business platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers industry solutions for bookkeeping, billing, quotation and order, salary, stock, time reporting, and receipt and travel. It also offers invoicing software and payroll program.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.