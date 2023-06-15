Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,364,200 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 1,017,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance
Fortnox AB (publ) stock remained flat at $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82. Fortnox AB has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.82.
About Fortnox AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortnox AB (publ) (FNOXF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.