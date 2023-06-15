Foundation Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

IJK stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,494. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.96.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

