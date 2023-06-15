Foundation Wealth Management LLC Invests $20.91 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 357,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 21.2% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 373,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,278. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

