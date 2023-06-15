Foundation Wealth Management LLC Takes $301,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,054,000 after purchasing an additional 215,051 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.06. 700,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,903. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

