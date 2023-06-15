FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 38,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 75,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

FPX Nickel Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$156.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 19.62.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar project that includes 62 mineral claims covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

