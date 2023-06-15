Frederick H. Eppinger Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $42.66. 124,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,299. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $55.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

