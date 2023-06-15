Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) versus Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Financial Survey

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Freedom Financial and Société Générale Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Société Générale Société anonyme 0 3 2 0 2.40

Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 598.24%. Given Société Générale Société anonyme’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Société Générale Société anonyme is more favorable than Freedom Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Financial $44.63 million 1.56 $10.56 million $1.23 8.54 Société Générale Société anonyme $29.57 billion 0.70 $2.13 billion $0.38 13.47

This table compares Freedom Financial and Société Générale Société anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Société Générale Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial. Freedom Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Société Générale Société anonyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Freedom Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Financial and Société Générale Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Financial 18.83% 12.02% 0.93% Société Générale Société anonyme 7.16% 7.53% 0.35%

Risk & Volatility

Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Société Générale Société anonyme beats Freedom Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, and wire transfer services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance. The company also provides corporate and investment banking, securities, business consulting, consumer finance, advisory and financing, and asset management and private banking services. In addition, it offers brokerage, cash management, payment, factoring, export financing, and supply chain financing services. Société Générale Société anonyme was incorporated in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

