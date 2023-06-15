Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Trading Up 1%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 18,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 24,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FRHLF. CIBC reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.0668 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

