Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

LITOF stock opened at C$1.38 on Monday. Frontier Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.60.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.