Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Purchases 5,500 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $89,815.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 324,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,256.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BK Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

BKTI stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. BK Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BK Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

