Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Purchases 5,500 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $89,815.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 324,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,256.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BK Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
BKTI stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. BK Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $19.90.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.
