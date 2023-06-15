Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $41.92

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.92, but opened at $43.03. Futu shares last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 354,113 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Futu Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $292.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Futu by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Futu by 18.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Futu by 564.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 143,252 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

