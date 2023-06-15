FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Issued By KeyCorp

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $95.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.55, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

