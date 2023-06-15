G999 (G999) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $4,630.53 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, G999 has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00033903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000720 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.