Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $85.32. 2,779,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757,320. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $103.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

